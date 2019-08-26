Indiana AG being sued for sexual predation claims California is too weak on crime

Indiana’s Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill went on Fox News Monday to complain that California is not doing enough to hold lawbreakers accountable.

Hill is currently being sued by four women for alleged sexual predation. A special prosecutor found the claims against him “credible.” Hill has denied any wrongdoing.

Over the weekend, Hill penned a Fox News op-ed blaming homelessness in California on the state’s treatment of non-violent crimes like drug use as misdemeanors instead of felonies. On Monday, he joined Fox & Friends to promote the piece and reiterate his attacks on a state nearly 2,000 miles away from his own.

In his interview, he was asked about a quote from President Ronald Reagan that he mentioned in his op-ed: “We must reject the idea that every time a law’s broken, society is guilty rather than the lawbreaker. It is time to restore the American precept that each individual is accountable for his actions.”

“That’s one of my favorite quotes of all time,” Hill beamed, “because it really speaks to the heart of the issue what it means to be an American. Accountability for your conduct.”

Hill also urged California to undo its criminal justice reforms. “[S]imply reducing sentences, cutting sentences, pretending that criminal conduct isn’t occurring or watching criminal conduct occur, but changing the definition so we no longer think it is criminal conduct, or counting it as a score, that doesn’t work. We need to make sure we hold people accountable for smaller offenses,” he said.

California has one of the lowest rates of drug use in the United States. Indiana has the fifth highest.

Hill, as noted previously, is currently the subject of a lawsuit from four women accusing him of sexual predation.

The four plaintiffs, a bipartisan group of statehouse staffers, allege that Hill groped them at a March 2018 party. An investigation by Indiana’s Inspector General found “multiple eyewitnesses” from both parties who said Hill’s conduct had been “inappropriate,” “creepy,” and “unwelcome.” After a special prosecutor appointed to examine the matter found the claims “credible” but said he lacked the required evidence of intent needed to prove battery, the women filed their federal suit in June accusing Hill of sexual harassment, retaliation, gender discrimination, battery, defamation, and invasion of privacy. Hill has denied any wrongdoing.

Hill has been a frequent adviser to President Donald Trump on law enforcement issues and has been lauded by Vice President Mike Pence for “working very closely with our administration” in that area.