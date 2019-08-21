Trump praises conservative radio host who called him the ‘second coming of God,’ ‘King of Israel’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning thanked conservative radio host Wayne Allyn Root, who this week called the president “King of Israel” and claimed Jewish people in Israel all love him.

“[They] love him like he’s the King of Israel. They love him like he is the second coming of God…But American Jews don’t know him or like him. They don’t even know what they’re doing or saying anymore. It makes no sense!” Trump tweeted, quoting Root. “But that’s OK, if he keeps doing what he’s doing, he’s good for all Jews, Blacks, Gays, everyone. And more importantly he’s good for everyone in America who wants a job.”

The president wrote, along with that quote, “Thank you to Wayne Allyn Root for the very nice words.”

He finished the tweet with a “Wow!” before tagging conservative news outlets Newsmax and OANN, as well as Fox & Friends.

For the uninitiated, Root is a former Libertarian Party vice-presidential nominee who has a long and sordid history of promoting conspiracy theories on Twitter.

After the violence at the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Root tweeted that it was “B.S. Probably paid actors & infiltrators hired by Soros. No conservative I’ve ever met commits violence. EVER.” After the mass shooting in Las Vegas in October 2017, Root claimed that the attack was “Clearly coordinated Muslim terror” and then refused to back down for getting it wrong. Root is also a fan of the baseless Seth Rich conspiracy theory, which falsely claims the former DNC staffer was killed for leaking internal information to WikiLeaks during the 2016 election.

But Root’s way with words goes far beyond just posting about bogus conspiracies on Twitter. As Right Wing Watch noted, when student Mollie Tibbetts was murdered last July after disappearing while jogging, Allen questioned why she’d decided to jog outside in the first place and said she should’ve gotten a treadmill so she could “watch TV and jog” instead.

“Why are you jogging outdoors where there’s a chance some crazy person can attack you?” Allen said. “We don’t live in a country that’s safe; what can I tell you? It’s terrible. And why isn’t it safe? Because Democrats have an open border and there’s too many bad people coming into this country.”

Allen then claimed he worked out every day at a gym using the bike, elliptical, and treadmill and said he would never run outside because he might get run over by a Mack truck.

Trump’s self-congratulatory tweets about Jewish people come on the heels of his own disparaging comments about several million American Jews, who he accused this week of being either stupid or showing “great disloyalty” because they tended to vote Democrat overwhelmingly and thus supported the supposedly “anti-Semitic” agenda of Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

“Five years ago, the concept of even talking about this — even three years ago — of cutting off aid to Israel because of two people that hate Israel and hate Jewish people — I can’t believe we’re even having this conversation,” he said speaking to reporters in the Oval Office Tuesday. “Where has the Democratic Party gone? Where have they gone where they’re defending these two people over the State of Israel?”

“I think any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat, it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty,” he added.

The president doubled down on that claim Wednesday morning.

“Rep. Tlaib wants to cut off aid to Israel. This is the new face of the Democrat Party?” Trump tweeted. “Read the AOC PLUS 3 statements on their hatred of Jews and Israel.”