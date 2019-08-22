Sean Spicer admits he is not qualified for new six-figure job

Sean Spicer, the former White House press secretary best known for repeatedly lying to the American public at President Donald Trump’s behest, was announced as a contestant on ABC’s upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars. In an interview Thursday on Fox News, Spicer admitted that he is completely unqualified for this job.

Asked about his dancing ability, Spicer — who hardly meets any of the definitions of the word “star” — conceded he has none.

“Are you a good dancer?” a FOX & Friends host asked at the beginning of the interview. “No,” Spicer conceded. “Horrible dancer.”

According to Variety, Spicer will be paid at least $125,000 for his appearances.

Spicer, who currently is the spokesman for a pro-Trump super PAC, spent much of his tenure as Trump’s top spokesman making the case that qualifications were important.

He demanded Democrats in the Senate confirm Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court seat that Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) kept open for more than a year because he was an “unquestionably qualified nominee.” He complained when they delayed votes on “President Trump’s unquestionably qualified and talented group of Cabinet nominees.” He blasted Trump’s selection of Anthony Scaramucci to be White House communications director, saying “I just didn’t feel as if he had the qualifications or background to work in the communications office.”

Tom Bergeron, the longtime Dancing With the Stars host, tweeted on Wednesday that he was not thrilled with Spicer’s selection, wishing that the show could provide a “joyful respite from our exhausting political climate and free of inevitably divisive bookings from ANY party affiliations.”

Some thoughts about today pic.twitter.com/aCQ4SHrGCI — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) August 21, 2019

Spicer responded that he was going on to “bring people together.”

“This should be two hours of politics-free. But more than that — and I hope what this show is at the end of the season is an example of people of a bunch of different backgrounds getting together, leaving politics aside and having a good time in a civil and respectful way. And so my hope and goal is that at the end of the season, Tom looks back and says, ‘You know what? We need more of this, not less of it,'” he explained.

“We need more bringing people together of different backgrounds and saying, hey, come together, show how much you actually can enjoy each other’s company, have a conversation, be together, dance around, enjoy each other — because I think too much of what we have in this country right now is every conversation has to turn into politics.”

Spicer’s attempts to unite the nation include continuing to defend a racist president — who just this week called Jewish Democrats “disloyal” — and serving as spokesman for America First Action SuperPAC, a pro-Trump political group whose “about” page begins: “For eight long years, America was held hostage by an administration where our hopes, dreams and values were sold, piece by piece. Winning became a bad word and apologies, the norm.”

FOX & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt defended Spicer’s inclusion on the show, arguing there are a lot of Trump supporters and they deserve to get to see one of them dance badly on television. “I hate that [Bergeron] got political. Fifty percent of the country is going to be watching and they are conservative and they support this president and this administration,” Earhardt said.

The latest Fox News poll found that just 42% of Americans approve of Trump, compared to 56% who disapprove.

True to form, Spicer did not correct Earhardt’s demonstrably inflated numbers.