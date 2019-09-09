Many years ago, we embarked on a new experiment: moving ThinkProgress from an organizational blog to a progressive news site, powered by reporters and editorially independent. We are proud that ThinkProgress helped shape the conversation in this country—exposing the companies that were supporting the NRA, uncovering sexual abuse within religious organizations, documenting voter suppression, and tracking the financing of white nationalism, to name just a few of the many, many, many important stories ThinkProgress covered.

Unfortunately, as with so many ventures in today’s digital media landscape, ThinkProgress suffered multi-million dollar shortfalls the past two years—an unsustainable option for a non-profit such as ours.

Despite trying to find ThinkProgress a new home, we were sad to announce last week that after many impressive years, ThinkProgress’ run as an independent journalistic enterprise came to a close. We are grateful to all the editors and journalists who poured their hearts into making ThinkProgress a resource for millions of Americans like you. We will be sure to keep all of their work archived on the site so that everyone has access to the great reporting ThinkProgress has undertaken.

Moving forward, we’ll be transitioning ThinkProgress back to its roots as a site that offers analysis on policy, politics, and the news. We’re still figuring this out—so bear with us, but you will be able to count on the new ThinkProgress to offer a proudly progressive perspective on the most important policy and political debates in the country.

The site will be a hub for expert analysis and commentary from leaders across the progressive movement, and we’ll also lift up the stories of everyday people affected by the Trump administration’s policies.

We are sad to end ThinkProgress’ long-run as an independent journalistic enterprise. But the stakes in the country right now couldn’t be higher, and this is no time for us to back down.

For those of you who have been generous in supporting ThinkProgress financially, because you wanted to support independent journalism, we wanted to give you a chance to cancel your membership. Just let us know by sending an email to: membership@thinkprogress.org. We will confirm that your recurring donation has been canceled in a follow-up email.

While ThinkProgress will no longer be a source for independent reporting, we want to ensure that it remains a valuable tool for the progressive community. Our success hinges on progressive supporters like you—so we hope you’ll keep reading, sharing, and engaging with what’s to come. And we’ll be back in touch to get your input in shaping the way forward.

Navin Nayak is the Executive Director for the Center for American Progress Action Fund