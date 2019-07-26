Trump lashes out at Fox News over unfavorable poll

President Donald Trump is not happy with his favorite network Fox News after its latest poll showed him losing to former Vice President Joe Biden in 2020 — by 10 points.

Fox News’ polling, Trump insisted on Twitter, has “always been terrible to me.”

“… There can be NO WAY, with the greatest Economy in U.S. history, that I can be losing to the Sleepy One,” he said, summoning his nickname for Biden.

.@FoxNews is at it again. So different from what they used to be during the 2016 Primaries, & before – Proud Warriors! Now new Fox Polls, which have always been terrible to me (they had me losing BIG to Crooked Hillary), have me down to Sleepy Joe. Even considering….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2019

….the fact that I have gone through a three year vicious Witch Hunt, perpetrated by the Lamestream Media in Collusion with Crooked and the Democrat Party, there can be NO WAY, with the greatest Economy in U.S. history, that I can be losing to the Sleepy One. KEEP AMERICA GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2019

Trump’s outburst came approximately 12 hours after he called into the network for yet another exclusive interview with host Sean Hannity.

Advertisement

Media Matters’ Matthew Gertz, who tracks Trump’s Fox News viewing habits, noted that the president was probably catching up on Friday morning’s Fox & Friends when he tweeted about the poll.

Trump rant apparently set off by Brian Kilmeade saying it is "noteworthy" that in the new Fox poll Biden "beats President Trump by 10." And Pete Hegseth immediately added, "Early, early, barely buy it, doesn't matter." Left, Fox & Friend, 8:41 a.m.

Right, Trump, 9:58 a.m. pic.twitter.com/fWQRemMTlk — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) July 26, 2019

Fox News’ polling actually warranted an “A” rating from FiveThirtyEight, which noted that its methods were highly reliable and indicated it could have a slight bias toward Democratic candidates. But Biden’s 10-point lead isn’t a new finding for this particular poll. It’s been largely the same over the past few months:

Credit: Fox News

The poll’s other 2020 mashups show Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) beating Trump 46% to 40%, but show Trump narrowly beating Sens. Kamala Harris (D-CA) 41% to 40% and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) 42% to 41%.

Advertisement

Trump has repeatedly claimed that any poll showing him losing is “fake” and a so-called “suppression poll,” meaning a survey that has been rigged just to demoralize Republicans — which isn’t a thing. There is no evidence to support that claim.

Trump is typically a fan of Fox News, believing it to be one of the few outlets that isn’t “fake news.” Both he and members of his administration speak almost exclusively to Fox News on almost a daily basis, and Trump has reportedly been known to speak privately with various Fox News personalities like Hannity and Fox & Friends host Pete Hegseth on the regular.

The Trump administration has also been a revolving door for people affiliated with the network, having hired — and occasionally sent back — several Fox News personalities, including former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks and former Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah. Shah now serves as a senior vice president with the Fox Corporation.